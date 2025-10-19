Agreement reached. Graham Potter close to being appointed head coach of the Swedish national team

English manager returns to Sweden

The Swedish national team is set to appoint a new head coach in the near future. Former Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham boss Graham Potter is on the verge of returning to the managerial hot seat.

According to Expressen, the parties have reached a verbal agreement on a contract running until March 2026—by which time the World Cup qualifiers and potential playoff matches will have concluded.

It's worth recalling that Sweden is currently going through a tough period—the team sits bottom of its qualifying group, having picked up just one point from four matches. In November, the Swedes are set to face Switzerland and Slovenia.

Interestingly, this won't be Potter's first Swedish adventure: from 2011 to 2018, he successfully managed Östersund, leading the club from the lower leagues and even into European competition.