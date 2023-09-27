Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, believes that the situation at his former clubs, Tottenham and Southampton, was more challenging, as he revealed during a press conference.

Pochettino's tenure at Chelsea has had a rather difficult start, with the team failing to score any goals in the last three matches. It is also the club's worst start in the top division of England in the last 45 years. The Argentine specialist acknowledges that there is an issue in the attack and improvement in finishing is needed. However, in his opinion, the current situation at Chelsea is better than when he took charge at Southampton and Tottenham.

“All we are missing is scoring goals. If you see our first few months at Southampton or Tottenham, I think we are playing much better. We are doing much better here but we are missing the most important thing in football, scoring. It is not harder than the previous experiences”, - he told reporters.

Pochettino explained that at Chelsea, he arrived in the midst of a project already in progress, with transfer targets already defined. In contrast, at Tottenham, he was directly involved in the club's transfer policy and player selection, handpicking the players he needed.

Chelsea is set to play against Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 27.