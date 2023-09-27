RU RU NG NG
Main News Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs

Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs

Football news Today, 13:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
According to Pochettino, Chelsea is in a less dire situation than Southampton and Spurs were Photo: https://www.instagram.com/pochettino/

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, believes that the situation at his former clubs, Tottenham and Southampton, was more challenging, as he revealed during a press conference.

Pochettino's tenure at Chelsea has had a rather difficult start, with the team failing to score any goals in the last three matches. It is also the club's worst start in the top division of England in the last 45 years. The Argentine specialist acknowledges that there is an issue in the attack and improvement in finishing is needed. However, in his opinion, the current situation at Chelsea is better than when he took charge at Southampton and Tottenham.

“All we are missing is scoring goals. If you see our first few months at Southampton or Tottenham, I think we are playing much better. We are doing much better here but we are missing the most important thing in football, scoring. It is not harder than the previous experiences”, - he told reporters.

Pochettino explained that at Chelsea, he arrived in the midst of a project already in progress, with transfer targets already defined. In contrast, at Tottenham, he was directly involved in the club's transfer policy and player selection, handpicking the players he needed.

Chelsea is set to play against Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 27.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea
Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach Football news Today, 13:17 Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs Football news Today, 12:27 Kylian Mbappé has sustained an injury and is undergoing training in gym Football news Today, 11:58 The former head coach of Spain's women's national team has been summoned in the Rubiales case Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia are following Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 10:27 It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027 Football news Today, 09:56 Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie Football news Today, 08:26 Aston Villa players are unhappy with the quality of their shirts Football news Today, 07:31 Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case Football news Today, 06:59 Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching
Sport Predictions
Football Today Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023