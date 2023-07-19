AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder

The official website of AC Milan announced the signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar.

The Italian club paid €19 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €4 million in bonuses. The Dutch midfielder has signed a contract with AC Milan that will be valid until the summer of 2028. He will wear the number 14 jersey for Milan.

Reijnders has been playing for AZ Alkmaar since 2017 when he joined the club from Zwolle as a free agent. During his time at AZ Alkmaar, he participated in 128 matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. His contract with the club was set to expire in the summer of 2027. Previously, the midfielder also played for VVV-Venlo.

Between 2018 and 2019, Reijnders represented the Netherlands U21 team, featuring in three matches.

Last season, AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings, securing their qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar finished fourth in the Eredivisie and earned their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League.