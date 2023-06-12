EN RU
Main News AC Milan interested in three strikers

Football news Today, 15:30
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan is continuing its search for attacking reinforcements and is interested in three forwards.

According to the source, the priority option for the Italian club is French forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but he has also received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). As a result, Milan is also showing interest in Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi (Porto) and Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham).

In the current season, 25-year-old Thuram has played 32 matches for Borussia Mönchengladbach, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. 30-year-old Taremi has scored 31 goals and provided 14 assists in 51 matches for Porto. 24-year-old Scamacca has played 27 matches for West Ham, scoring eight goals.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
