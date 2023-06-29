AC Milan close to signing Dutch defender

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan is close to signing midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar.

According to the source, the Italian club has agreed on contract terms with the player until the summer of 2028, with a salary of €1.7 million per year. The transfer fee is expected to be around €20 million.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Reijnders played 54 matches in all competitions for AZ Alkmaar, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.