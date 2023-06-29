EN RU
AC Milan close to signing Dutch defender

AC Milan close to signing Dutch defender

Football news Today, 17:15
Photo: Tijjani Reynders' Instagram/Author Unknown

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan is close to signing midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar.

According to the source, the Italian club has agreed on contract terms with the player until the summer of 2028, with a salary of €1.7 million per year. The transfer fee is expected to be around €20 million.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Reijnders played 54 matches in all competitions for AZ Alkmaar, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AZ Alkmaar Serie A Italy Eredivisie Netherlands
