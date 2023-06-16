AC Milan and Juventus will compete for the Chelsea midfielder
Football news Today, 16:15
Photo: Christian Pulisic's Instagram/Author unknown
Calciomercato reports that AC Milan and Juventus are showing interest in Chelsea and US national team midfielder Christian Pulisic.
According to the source, the Italian clubs are considering the possibility of acquiring the 24-year-old player during the summer transfer window. Chelsea is reportedly willing to sell Pulisic as his contract expires in a year.
Pulisic joined Chelsea in the summer of 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, with the transfer fee amounting to 64 million euros. In the current season, he has played 30 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
