AC Milan aims to extend the contract with their forward

AC Milan plans to secure a new contract with the striker Olivier Giroud, as reported by journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Italian club aims to extend the French footballer's contract until 2025, with his current agreement set to expire in 2024. There is also information that the 37-year-old striker has already received financially lucrative offers from a team in Saudi Arabia and an MLS club for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, Milan remains hopeful that Giroud will stay.

In July 2021, Giroud made the move to Milan and made his debut for the new club on August 23, 2021, in the first-round match of the Italian championship against "Sampdoria" (1:0). He started and played the entire match. On August 29, 2021, he scored his debut goals for Milan, netting a brace in the second-round match of the Italian championship against "Cagliari" (4:1).

In the current season, he has scored six goals and provided three assists in 12 matches. Furthermore, Olivier Giroud played a key role in helping Milan secure the Serie A championship.

In addition to his domestic achievements, he has won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the French national team.