“About half of the listeners have never heard of him.” Kroos comments on Isak’s transfer to Liverpool

Believes the transfer is overrated.

Alexander Isak’s move from Newcastle to Liverpool for a staggering €144 million has sparked heated debate about whether the deal was truly justified. Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has also weighed in on the matter.

Details: Discussing the transfer with his brother Felix, Toni remarked that the price tag is indeed astronomical, since many people have barely even heard of the Swedish striker, and yet Liverpool is sending such an incredible sum to Newcastle for him.

Quote: “I trust our listeners, but I’ll say this: about half of them have never heard of Isak. Judge for yourselves. Seriously. Yes, it’s a lot of money, no doubt about it,” said Kroos.

Reminder: Isak himself only joined Newcastle in the summer of 2022 for a sizeable fee as well—Real Sociedad received €77 million for the striker.