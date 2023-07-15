Aaron Ramsey turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and returned to his native club

The press service of Cardiff City has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Nice and the Welsh national team.

The player joined the Welsh club on a free transfer. He has signed a contract with the new club until the summer of 2025, with the option to extend the agreement for an additional year. It is worth noting that Ramsey is a product of Cardiff City's youth academy. He declined a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in order to return to his hometown club.

32-year-old Ramsey has been playing for Nice since 2022. He joined the French club from Juventus as a free agent. He has played a total of 34 matches for Nice in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. He has previously played for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Rangers. Ramsey has won the Italian Serie A title, the FA Cup three times, the Italian Cup, the Scottish Cup, and the Italian Super Cup three times.

Ramsey has represented the Welsh national team since 2008. He has earned 82 caps for Wales, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. He has received 11 yellow cards and one red card during his international career.