A well-known insider has given a date for when Guardiola will leave Manchester City

Manchester City has been dominating English football for several years, largely thanks to the legendary work of head coach Pep Guardiola. However, it is likely that the Guardiola era in the Premier League will soon come to an end.

According to renowned insider David Ornstein from The Athletic, there is a prevailing belief in football circles that Guardiola will leave Manchester City in the summer of 2025, when his contract with the club expires.

There have been previous reports that both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, clubs where Guardiola had successful stints, are interested in bringing him back.

Guardiola has been managing Manchester City since the summer of 2016. Under his leadership, the "Citizens" have won five Premier League titles, and if they defeat West Ham in the last round of the current season, they will secure their sixth title.

Last season, Manchester City won the Champions League for the first time in their history.