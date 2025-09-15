A very strange situation. Eric Abidal denies rumors of his death
The former footballer confirmed he is in good health.
Details: Today, messages appeared on the social network X reporting the death of 46-year-old former Barcelona and France left-back Eric Abidal.
It was reported that the player had passed away after a long battle with cancer.
However, as it later turned out, Abidal himself denied the news of his death: “Some rumors should not exist,” he wrote:
“I am here with my family, and everything is fine. Respect is necessary. Behind this are my family and my children. To be honest, I am doing well, I am alive and healthy. Thank you for your support and messages of concern. Let’s focus on what truly matters.” - Abidal wrote on his Instagram page.
- Read also: PSV vs Royal Union SG: will anyone kick off the Champions League with a win?
Eric Abidal did indeed face cancer in the past, but he overcame the disease back in 2011, after which he even managed to continue his professional football career.
Reminder: Barcelona wins UEFA appeal over Flick's suspension