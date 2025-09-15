A very strange situation. Eric Abidal denies rumors of his death

Unknown individuals spread reports of Abidal’s death on social media,but the Frenchman himself has refuted the inforat

The former footballer confirmed he is in good health.

Details: Today, messages appeared on the social network X reporting the death of 46-year-old former Barcelona and France left-back Eric Abidal.

⚽#DEUIL😭L'ancien défenseur de Barcelone et de la France Eric Abidal est mort des suites de complications d'une récente deuxième greffe du foie en raison de sa longue bataille contre le cancer du foie» ”.



Merci pour tout Maestro Abidal 🙏#barcelona #FCBarcelona #football pic.twitter.com/RAyPx0e4mo — Narémari Ossiré (@NaremariO) September 14, 2025

It was reported that the player had passed away after a long battle with cancer.

However, as it later turned out, Abidal himself denied the news of his death: “Some rumors should not exist,” he wrote:

“I am here with my family, and everything is fine. Respect is necessary. Behind this are my family and my children. To be honest, I am doing well, I am alive and healthy. Thank you for your support and messages of concern. Let’s focus on what truly matters.” - Abidal wrote on his Instagram page.

Eric Abidal did indeed face cancer in the past, but he overcame the disease back in 2011, after which he even managed to continue his professional football career.

