RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A very strange situation. Eric Abidal denies rumors of his death

A very strange situation. Eric Abidal denies rumors of his death

Unknown individuals spread reports of Abidal’s death on social media,but the Frenchman himself has refuted the inforat
Football news Today, 11:25
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Eric Abidal is seen participating in a Q&A with fans Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Right Formula

The former footballer confirmed he is in good health.

Details: Today, messages appeared on the social network X reporting the death of 46-year-old former Barcelona and France left-back Eric Abidal.

It was reported that the player had passed away after a long battle with cancer.

However, as it later turned out, Abidal himself denied the news of his death: “Some rumors should not exist,” he wrote:

“I am here with my family, and everything is fine. Respect is necessary. Behind this are my family and my children. To be honest, I am doing well, I am alive and healthy. Thank you for your support and messages of concern. Let’s focus on what truly matters.” - Abidal wrote on his Instagram page.

Eric Abidal did indeed face cancer in the past, but he overcame the disease back in 2011, after which he even managed to continue his professional football career.

Reminder: Barcelona wins UEFA appeal over Flick's suspension

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
France France Schedule France News
Related Team News
Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 07:45 Yamal will miss Barcelona’s match against Newcastle
Stadium Not Ready? Rats Spotted at Renovated Camp Nou Football news Today, 05:52 Stadium Not Ready? Rats Spotted at Renovated Camp Nou
Return to Camp Nou? Venue confirmed for Barcelona’s upcoming home fixtures Football news Today, 02:35 Return to Camp Nou? Venue confirmed for Barcelona’s upcoming home fixtures
Hansi Flick clarifies whether Rafinha was deliberately benched in the last match Football news Today, 02:12 Hansi Flick clarifies whether Rafinha was deliberately benched in the last match
Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days
Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed Football news Yesterday, 15:28 Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores