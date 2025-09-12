RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona wins UEFA appeal over Flick's suspension

The German coach may return to the bench.
Football news Today, 10:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Szymon Marciniak / Hansi Flick Getty Images

Following the Champions League semifinal against Inter in Milan, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and his assistant Markus Sorg were handed one-match bans from European competition. The club appealed UEFA’s decision—and the appeal has been successful.

Details: According to the official release, the suspensions have been converted to conditional bans with a one-year probation period. This means Flick and Sorg will be able to lead Barcelona from the bench in their away clash against Newcastle.

However, both coaches will still have to pay a €20,000 fine each for improper conduct, as that punishment remains in force.

Reminder: After that match, Flick publicly slammed referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance, claiming that every other decision from the Polish official favored Inter, which left him extremely frustrated.

