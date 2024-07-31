A rival for Morata. Milan to sign Roma forward

Next season, AC Milan's attacking line is likely to feature three former Chelsea players. Joining Álvaro Morata and Christian Pulisic will be Tammy Abraham.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Abraham has agreed to the move to Milan. The Rossoneri are currently negotiating with Roma, but the terms and financial details of the potential transfer remain undisclosed.

Abraham missed most of last season due to injury. Roma no longer see him as their main striker, as the club is close to signing La Liga's top scorer Artem Dovbyk.

Over three seasons with Roma, Abraham played 83 matches in Serie A and scored 26 goals.

To recap, AC Milan finished last season in second place in Serie A. This summer, Paulo Fonseca replaced Stefano Pioli as the team's head coach.