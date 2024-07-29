AC Milan has strengthened their squad with a central defender from RB Salzburg

AC Milan has decided to strengthen their defense ahead of the new season. The Italian giants have signed a player from Red Bull Salzburg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Serbian footballer Strahinja Pavlović has signed a long-term deal with the Rossoneri. The central defender cost Milan €18 million.

In addition to bolstering their squad this transfer window, Milan intends to retain all their key players. The club's CEO, Giorgio Furlani, plans to meet with Theo Hernandez's representatives to discuss a new contract.

Moreover, the Rossoneri have added Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné to their shortlist for potential signings.

It is worth noting that in recent days, Milan's municipality No. 7 has been addressing an issue related to migratory birds nesting at the San Siro stadium. The problem with swifts has also affected discussions surrounding the stadium's renovation, which serves as the home ground for both Milan and Inter.