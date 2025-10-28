A new tactic? Maresca comments on whether Chelsea plan to use long throw-ins

ES ES FR FR
Chelsea suffered a 1–2 defeat to Sunderland in their previous match, conceding one of the goals from a long throw-in. Ahead of their next fixture, the manager was asked whether his team might start employing this strategy themselves.

Details: Speaking at a press conference before the upcoming game, Enzo Maresca stated that long throw-ins are not currently part of the club’s tactical plans. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of working on them in the future.

Quote: “Maybe one day we’ll look into it. Right now, it’s not on our agenda. I’m not here to control people’s opinions. And no, I haven’t asked Liam about long throw-ins — maybe one day I will. I’ve already said we could even replace him with his dad,” Maresca remarked.

Chelsea’s next match will be against Wolverhampton in the English League Cup. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, with kickoff at 20:45 CET.

Reminder: Ahead of the clash with Wolverhampton, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca also shared updates on the condition and recovery of 22-year-old forward Liam Delap.

