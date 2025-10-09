ES ES FR FR
A New Leader: Barcelona Fans See Pedri’s Influence as Crucial at the Start of the Season

Supporters are recognizing the midfielder’s impact.
Football news Today, 03:14
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona have made a solid start to their new campaign, with Pedri emerging as one of the team’s most influential figures — something the Catalan fans have not overlooked.

Details: According to Marca, Barcelona supporters currently view Pedri’s contribution as the most significant at the beginning of the new season, particularly given that Lamine Yamal has missed several matches due to injury.

This season, Pedri has already featured in ten matches, recording one assist and one goal. Barça sit second in the La Liga table with 19 points after eight rounds.

Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly ready to break the transfer record for Lamine Yamal. The French club set the current benchmark in 2017 when they paid €222 million for Neymar, and they are now prepared to offer €230 million for the young Spaniard.

Reminder: La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed that the match would indeed take place in Miami, scheduled for Saturday, December 20.

