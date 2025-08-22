RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A new home! Official: Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest

A new home! Official: Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest

His career at Juventus never took off.
Football news Today, 01:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/NFFC

A fresh opportunity for the Brazilian midfielder.

Details: Today, Nottingham Forest’s press office officially announced the signing of 27-year-old central midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus on a season-long loan.

The agreement is reported to be a one-year loan, after which the English club will have the option to make the transfer permanent for €30 million.

Douglas Luiz moved to Turin last year from Aston Villa for €51 million, but his impact at the new club has been, to put it mildly, underwhelming: he made 27 appearances for Juventus last season without registering a single goal or assist.

His current contract with Juventus runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €30 million.

Reminder: Forgotten Juventus striker Milik could switch leagues

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
From Juventus to the Premier League. Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest Football news 20 aug 2025, 11:38 From Juventus to the Premier League. Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest considers bringing Cash back Football news 20 aug 2025, 05:20 Nottingham Forest considers bringing Cash back
Locatelli in the Juventus line-up Football news 18 aug 2025, 14:09 Not for sale! Juventus reject Al-Ahli's bid for Manuel Locatelli
Forgotten Juventus striker Milik could switch leagues Football news 18 aug 2025, 07:15 Forgotten Juventus striker Milik could switch leagues
A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer Football news 17 aug 2025, 16:53 A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores