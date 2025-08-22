A new home! Official: Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest

A fresh opportunity for the Brazilian midfielder.

Details: Today, Nottingham Forest’s press office officially announced the signing of 27-year-old central midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus on a season-long loan.

The agreement is reported to be a one-year loan, after which the English club will have the option to make the transfer permanent for €30 million.

Douglas Luiz moved to Turin last year from Aston Villa for €51 million, but his impact at the new club has been, to put it mildly, underwhelming: he made 27 appearances for Juventus last season without registering a single goal or assist.

His current contract with Juventus runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €30 million.

It's official.



Douglas Luiz is a Red! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1lvn1kpax — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 21, 2025

