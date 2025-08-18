Forgotten Juventus striker Milik could switch leagues

One of the most injury-prone forwards in modern football history, Arkadiusz Milik, last stepped onto the pitch back in May 2024. Despite the Polish striker being sidelined for over a year, there is still market interest in him.

Details: According to transfery.info, citing Spanish media, 31-year-old Polish striker is being eyed by Real Betis. Head coach Manuel Pellegrini is working with a limited budget, so he has to consider such options.

The source claims that talks have already taken place, but it's still unclear how serious the interest is from the current Conference League finalist. However, in Spain, there is confidence that Pellegrini could help Milik regain his former glory.

Reminder: Meanwhile, striker's teammate Dušan Vlahović could become a replacement for Milik's more illustrious national teammate, but this time at a very prestigious club.