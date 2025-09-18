RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new chapter in his career! Official: Ranga Chivaviro joins Al-Adalah

The Saudi club has officially unveiled their experienced new signing.
Football news Today, 14:35
Ranga Chivaviro joins Al-Adalah https://x.com/UnplayableZA

The deal is now official.

Details: Today, the Saudi club Al-Adalah announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) page the signing of 32-year-old South African former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro.

Chivaviro has joined his new club as a free agent, with the contract set for one year.

The seasoned forward is one of several players who left the Amakhosi at the end of last season.

He joined the Chiefs in 2023 from Marumo Gallants and, over two seasons, scored nine goals and provided one assist in 45 matches.

According to Transfermarkt, Chivaviro's market value is estimated at €200,000.

