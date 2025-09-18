RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak?

Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/WadiDeglaFC/
Wadi Degla FC Wadi Degla FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 7) 19 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Wadi Degla FC Total over 0,5
Odds: 1.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League, Wadi Degla will host El-Gaish on their home turf. The match is set for Friday, September 19, kicking off at 16:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this showdown.

Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Match preview

Last season, Wadi Degla competed in Division 2A, finishing second in the table. The team collected 76 points in 38 rounds, falling just one point short of the champions. Their start in the new Premier League campaign has been mixed: no wins in the first three rounds—one draw and two defeats. What’s more, they failed to score a single goal in those matches. However, Wadi Degla bounced back in the next three games, securing victories and netting eight goals. Currently, the team has ten points from six rounds and sits third in the standings with a goal difference of 8:5.

El-Gaish has been less consistent than their rivals. Last season, they played in the relegation group, finishing third out of nine teams. This season’s start has also been patchy: a draw, then a loss, followed by a win in round three, then another defeat and a draw. In their latest match, El-Gaish edged Modern Sport 1-0. At the moment, they have eight points from six rounds and occupy 12th place in the table, with a goal difference of 3:5.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Wadi Degla have won three matches in a row.
  • El-Gaish haven’t scored more than one goal in any match this season.
  • El-Gaish are unbeaten in their last seven away games: two wins and five draws.
  • Wadi Degla have lost only once in their last six home matches.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, El-Gaish won 1-0. Wadi Degla’s last victory over this opponent dates back to 2018.

Probable lineups

  • Wadi Degla: Monsef, Reda, Marei, Yakubu, M’Barki, Helal, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Said, Reda, Jorginho, Amin
  • El-Gaish: Masoud, Camacho, Mansour, Hassan Magdy, Samir, Meteb, Shawki, Mohareb, Khawaga, Tarek, Wadi

Prediction

Wadi Degla are in excellent form right now, which can’t be said for El-Gaish. I think the hosts will try to extend their winning run at home, or at the very least avoid defeat. My tip: Wadi Degla individual total over 0.5 goals.

Prediction on game Wadi Degla FC Total over 0,5
Odds: 1.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Copenhagen vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 September 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Melbet
Club Brugge vs Monaco prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Brugge - Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.69 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Club Brugge vs Monaco prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Brugge vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 18, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.64 Monaco Bet now Melbet
Pyramids FC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Pyramids vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.61 ZED FC Recommended Melbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al-Ittihad vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.6 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs SSC Napoli prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Manchester City vs Napoli: Will Man City kick off the new Champions League season with a win? Manchester City Odds: 1.64 SSC Napoli Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Eintracht vs Galatasaray: Can Galatasaray snatch points away from Eintracht on the road? Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.75 Galatasaray Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle vs Barcelona prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Newcastle - Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.65 Barcelona Bet now Mostbet
Manchester City vs SSC Napoli prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Manchester City vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.76 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Eintracht vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 18, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.77 Galatasaray Recommended Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Sporting - Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.09.2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Sporting – Kairat prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 18, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.85 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores