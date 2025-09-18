Prediction on game Wadi Degla FC Total over 0,5 Odds: 1.48 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League, Wadi Degla will host El-Gaish on their home turf. The match is set for Friday, September 19, kicking off at 16:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this showdown.

Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Match preview

Last season, Wadi Degla competed in Division 2A, finishing second in the table. The team collected 76 points in 38 rounds, falling just one point short of the champions. Their start in the new Premier League campaign has been mixed: no wins in the first three rounds—one draw and two defeats. What’s more, they failed to score a single goal in those matches. However, Wadi Degla bounced back in the next three games, securing victories and netting eight goals. Currently, the team has ten points from six rounds and sits third in the standings with a goal difference of 8:5.

El-Gaish has been less consistent than their rivals. Last season, they played in the relegation group, finishing third out of nine teams. This season’s start has also been patchy: a draw, then a loss, followed by a win in round three, then another defeat and a draw. In their latest match, El-Gaish edged Modern Sport 1-0. At the moment, they have eight points from six rounds and occupy 12th place in the table, with a goal difference of 3:5.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Wadi Degla have won three matches in a row.

El-Gaish haven’t scored more than one goal in any match this season.

El-Gaish are unbeaten in their last seven away games: two wins and five draws.

Wadi Degla have lost only once in their last six home matches.

In their most recent head-to-head, El-Gaish won 1-0. Wadi Degla’s last victory over this opponent dates back to 2018.

Probable lineups

Wadi Degla: Monsef, Reda, Marei, Yakubu, M’Barki, Helal, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Said, Reda, Jorginho, Amin

El-Gaish: Masoud, Camacho, Mansour, Hassan Magdy, Samir, Meteb, Shawki, Mohareb, Khawaga, Tarek, Wadi

Prediction

Wadi Degla are in excellent form right now, which can’t be said for El-Gaish. I think the hosts will try to extend their winning run at home, or at the very least avoid defeat. My tip: Wadi Degla individual total over 0.5 goals.