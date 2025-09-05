Amakhosi strengthen their ranks! Official: Khanyisa Mayo joins Kaizer Chiefs

The central striker is set to boost the attacking firepower of the Chiefs.

The deal has been made official.

Details: Today, the official Kaizer Chiefs X (Twitter) page announced the signing of 27-year-old Algerian Belouizdad striker Khanyisa Mayo.

At this time, the details of the transfer remain undisclosed, but the player has already greeted the Amakhosi fans and recorded a video message for them.

Khanyisa Mayo brings extensive experience from the Betway Championship, having previously played for clubs such as SuperSport United, Ubuntu, Royal Eagles, Richards Bay, and Cape Town City.

See also: Morocco vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025

Mayo joined Belouizdad last summer from Cape Town City for a fee of €600,000. Since then, the South African forward has made 41 appearances, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €950,000.

Amakhosi Family, our new signing has a message for you. We are looking forward to welcoming him home soon. We just couldn’t wait to let you know that Khanyisa Mayo is Khosified!!! Welcome Khosi, we look forward to revealing that special jersey number….look out for the reveal… pic.twitter.com/pmqkPxcA7u — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2025

Reminder: Gavin Hunt is assembling his squad! Kaizer Chiefs striker could move to Durban City