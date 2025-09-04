Gavin Hunt is assembling his squad! Kaizer Chiefs striker could move to Durban City

The deal could be finalized as early as next week.

The decision now rests with the Amakhosi management.

Details: According to IdiskiTimes, 31-year-old Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris has become a target for Durban City.

It is reported that Durban City head coach Gavin Hunt is personally interested in the transfer and wants the player in his squad as soon as possible.

Morris joined the Chiefs from SuperSport United in January this year as a free agent. Since then, he has made 10 appearances for the Chiefs without registering a goal or assist. Morris failed to secure a regular spot in the Amakhosi starting lineup and was subsequently told he was not part of the club's plans.

Tashreeq Morris is contracted to the Chiefs until 2026, and Transfermarkt currently values him at 300,000 euros.

The "Citizens" are eager to strengthen their attack, having relied in the early stages of this season on players like Joslin Kamatuka and Jean Lwamba.

This season, City has made several signings to bolster Hunt's squad following their promotion to the top division.

