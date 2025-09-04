RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gavin Hunt is assembling his squad! Kaizer Chiefs striker could move to Durban City

Gavin Hunt is assembling his squad! Kaizer Chiefs striker could move to Durban City

The deal could be finalized as early as next week.
Football news Today, 06:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Gavin Hunt is assembling his squad! Kaizer Chiefs striker could move to Durban City https://x.com/Makonco_M

The decision now rests with the Amakhosi management.

Details: According to IdiskiTimes, 31-year-old Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris has become a target for Durban City.

It is reported that Durban City head coach Gavin Hunt is personally interested in the transfer and wants the player in his squad as soon as possible.

Morris joined the Chiefs from SuperSport United in January this year as a free agent. Since then, he has made 10 appearances for the Chiefs without registering a goal or assist. Morris failed to secure a regular spot in the Amakhosi starting lineup and was subsequently told he was not part of the club's plans.

Tashreeq Morris is contracted to the Chiefs until 2026, and Transfermarkt currently values him at 300,000 euros.

The "Citizens" are eager to strengthen their attack, having relied in the early stages of this season on players like Joslin Kamatuka and Jean Lwamba.

This season, City has made several signings to bolster Hunt's squad following their promotion to the top division.

Reminder: Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Durban City Durban City Schedule Durban City News Durban City Transfers
Related Team News
"People are threatening to kill me" - Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba speaks out about fan threats Football news Today, 03:52 "People are threatening to kill me" - Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba speaks out about fan threats
Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend
Betway Championship clash between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs postponed. What’s the reason? Football news 02 sep 2025, 13:12 Betway Championship clash between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs postponed. What’s the reason?
Legendary Durban City coach comments on possible transfer of Orlando Pirates striker Football news 02 sep 2025, 10:24 Legendary Durban City coach comments on possible transfer of Orlando Pirates striker
Bombshell! South Africa U20 captain Patrick Autata joins Durban City Football news 02 sep 2025, 06:50 Bombshell! South Africa U20 captain Patrick Autata joins Durban City
Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane. Football news 29 aug 2025, 08:28 Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores