A new challenge. Timothy Weah moves from Juventus to Marseille
The footballer will continue his career in France.
Today, 13:43
The new head coach of Juventus does not see a place in the squad for Timothy Weah, and the American forward will now continue his career in the French league.
Details: Olympique de Marseille has officially announced that they have reached an agreement to sign the striker from Juve on a loan deal.
According to Nicolo Schira, Marseille will be obligated to purchase the player in a year for €15.4 million plus €4.1 million in bonuses. The contract runs until 2030 with an annual salary of €2.5 million.
Timothy Weah moved to Turin in the summer of 2023 and spent two seasons with Juventus, making 78 appearances for the club.
Reminder: Juventus has submitted a request for a full transfer of 26-year-old PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.
