A memorable gift. Mamelodi Sundowns congratulate Peter Shalulile

A memorable gift. Mamelodi Sundowns congratulate Peter Shalulile

The record-breaker receives club shirt with number 130
Football news Today, 11:34
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns are honored Peter Shalulile Photo: x.com/Soccer_Laduma

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has achieved a historic milestone. In the previous match, the Namibian forward secured victory for his team over Stellenbosch and etched his name into Betway Premiership history.

Before the home clash against Magesi, the club congratulated the 31-year-old striker and presented him with a memorable gift—a Sundowns jersey emblazoned with the number 130, representing the total goals he has netted in the competition.

It's worth noting that he recently also became Namibia's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Rudolf Bester and raising his national team tally to 19 goals. In a World Cup qualifier against São Tomé and Príncipe, Shalulile netted a hat-trick, further cementing his status as the Brave Warriors' all-time top marksman.

