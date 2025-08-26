RU RU ES ES FR FR
A major setback for the Red Devils: the absurd stats of Leny Yoro

The Frenchman failed to live up to expectations.
Football news Today, 03:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lenny Yoro at Manchester United Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A truly disappointing statistic.

Details: After a 1-1 away draw against Fulham in the opening round, renowned British journalist Daniel Storey highlighted an intriguing yet rather disheartening stat: 19-year-old Manchester United centre-back Leny Yoro has been with the club for 13 months, but during that time, he has not started a single Premier League match that ended in a Red Devils victory.

Despite the defender's young age, United had to fork out €62 million to French side Lille for him last summer. However, as this statistic shows, the transfer has yet to pay off. Over the season, Yoro managed to make just 35 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

Late last year, Yoro suffered a serious ankle injury, which sidelined him for an extended period.

