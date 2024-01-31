A former Milan striker has returned to Serie A. He will help to his new team's battle for survive

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 10:55
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The Senegalese forward M'Baye Niang has returned to the Italian Serie A. The 29-year-old footballer has signed a contract with Empoli until the end of the current season, with the possibility of extension under certain conditions.

According to reports, the transfer cost Empoli 250 thousand euros.

Niang is a product of the French club Caen. In 2012, Milan acquired the player for 3.30 million euros.

The period of Niang's stay in Milan cannot be deemed very successful. The striker went on various loans, finally leaving the club in 2018. Nevertheless, the forward played 79 matches in the red and black jersey, scoring 12 goals.

In 2018, Torino bought the player's contract for 12 million euros. Subsequently, the Senegalese changed several clubs, even playing in Saudi Arabia. Niang's last team was the Turkish Adana Demirspor, for which he played since August. With the Turkish team, Niang scored eight goals in 20 matches.

Empoli is fighting for survival in Serie A, currently occupying the 19th position in the table, trailing the safety zone by just one point.

Related teams and leagues
Empoli Serie A Italy
