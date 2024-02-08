A former Chelsea coach could be returning to work as he's being considered by a top club

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, who stepped down from the "Blues" in April 2023, has been without a job, but his creative hiatus may soon be interrupted.

According to talkSPORT, the 48-year-old coach is one of two candidates for the position of Milan's coach. However, the main contender to lead the "Rossoneri" is another former Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte.

Potter wouldn't be harmed by being attached to such a prestigious job. It's also noted that the 48-year-old specialist is being considered as a successor to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Potter found more success at Brighton, where he served for three years. In 2022, he left the "Seagulls" to take over Chelsea.

Earlier reports suggested that Milan was considering Thiago Motta for the position of head coach.