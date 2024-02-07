Milan and Juventus have reacted to rumors about the employment of Bologna's coach

Recently, the press linked Bologna's head coach Thiago Motta with employment opportunities at Milan and Juventus, and here's how representatives of the clubs reacted to this interest.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan indeed considers Motta as a replacement for Stefano Pioli, as stated by the club's director Giorgio Furlani, although they are also contemplating the employment of Antonio Conte at San Siro.

However, Juventus's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli commented to the publication that he does not want to "destabilize" the situation in the team and, thus, show disrespect to Massimiliano Allegri, who is contracted with the Bianconeri until 2025.

Last summer, Motta had a job offer from Napoli, but the 41-year-old coach is not interested in working in Naples, even if the Partenopei sign Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori.