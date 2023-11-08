4-time Champions League winner could move to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing another high-profile transfer.

This time they showed interest in English Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who is also a member of the French national team.

According to CaughtOffside, there are four clubs among the contenders for the star football player. In particular, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad are interested in his services.

As for Manchester United, the British also began to look for a replacement for Varane. In particular, they are interested in French national team defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

According to the source, Harry Maguire is likely to remain with the Red Devils. It is stated that he will be with the team until the summer of 2024.

This season, Raphael Varane played 10 matches for the English team, in which he even scored one goal. Before moving to Manchester, the 30-year-old footballer played for Real Madrid.

In total, he won 20 club trophies, including four Champions League titles.