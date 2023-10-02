Varane elucidated why Manchester United may emerge triumphant in the Champions League

The Manchester United defender Raphael Varane opines that the «Red Devils» possess considerable potential.

«In order to secure victory in the Champions League, efficacy is paramount. Lately, we have been lacking in productivity - our defense remains resolute, yet we must endeavor to craft more scoring opportunities. Such is the verity of top-tier football. Our squad boasts all the requisite elements for championship triumph. We must forge ahead and refine our skills.

Achieving success in the Champions League is eminently feasible. We possess the requisite qualities. There are aspects we must enhance; the commencement of the season did not unfold as we anticipated. Nonetheless, I maintain my belief that we have the capacity to contend with the world's premier teams,» articulated Raphael Varane in an interview with the BBC.