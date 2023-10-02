RU RU NG NG
Main News Varane elucidated why Manchester United may emerge triumphant in the Champions League

Varane elucidated why Manchester United may emerge triumphant in the Champions League

Football news Today, 12:22
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Manchester United defender Raphael Varane opines that the «Red Devils» possess considerable potential.

«In order to secure victory in the Champions League, efficacy is paramount. Lately, we have been lacking in productivity - our defense remains resolute, yet we must endeavor to craft more scoring opportunities. Such is the verity of top-tier football. Our squad boasts all the requisite elements for championship triumph. We must forge ahead and refine our skills.

Achieving success in the Champions League is eminently feasible. We possess the requisite qualities. There are aspects we must enhance; the commencement of the season did not unfold as we anticipated. Nonetheless, I maintain my belief that we have the capacity to contend with the world's premier teams,» articulated Raphael Varane in an interview with the BBC.

The Frenchman has clinched the Champions League on four occasions with Real Madrid. However, Manchester United has not claimed the Champions League since 2008.

Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:47 Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time at Bayern Munich Football news Today, 12:22 Varane elucidated why Manchester United may emerge triumphant in the Champions League Football news Today, 11:45 Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke Football news Today, 11:12 HMRC is demanding £125 million from English Premier League clubs Football news Today, 10:25 MacAllister could face potential disqualification for his criticism of the referees Football news Today, 10:10 Antony is eligible to participate in the Champions League match against Galatasaray Football news Today, 09:35 A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:00 Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Football news Today, 07:01 Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:30 Rangers are left without a head coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023