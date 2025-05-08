16-year-old Walsh becomes Chelsea's youngest ever starter in a European match

Tonight, Chelsea host Swedish side Djurgården in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final, and head coach Enzo Maresca has handed an incredible opportunity to a very young talent.

Details: Academy product Reggie Walsh is included in Chelsea’s starting lineup.

Walsh is just 16 years and 200 days old, making him the youngest player in Chelsea’s history to start a European match.

In the first leg against Djurgården (4-1), Walsh made his debut for Chelsea, becoming the third-youngest player ever for the club and the youngest in the current century. However, he was only given 2 minutes of playing time in that match.

Reminder: Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes that winning the Conference League will instill a winning mentality at Chelsea.