Maresca believes winning the Conference League will instill a winning mentality at Chelsea

The Conference League may not have the prestige of top-tier European competitions, but elite clubs never pass up the chance to add more silverware to their trophy cabinets. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca sees triumph in this tournament as something much bigger.

Details: Maresca stated that competitions like the Conference League can help cultivate a winning mentality, serving as a launchpad for even greater achievements.

