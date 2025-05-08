Maresca believes winning the Conference League will instill a winning mentality at Chelsea
The Conference League may not have the prestige of top-tier European competitions, but elite clubs never pass up the chance to add more silverware to their trophy cabinets. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca sees triumph in this tournament as something much bigger.
Details: Maresca stated that competitions like the Conference League can help cultivate a winning mentality, serving as a launchpad for even greater achievements.
Quote: "The most important thing is that this is a way to begin and develop a winning mentality within the team. We want this club to win trophies, and winning trophies is enjoyable because it teaches you how to win. Chelsea is a big club that has won major trophies in the past, but we need to learn how to win with this group of players.
I'm trying to convince the players that day by day, we must build a winning mentality, win the smaller matches, because victory shapes you. The competition we're in is the Conference League, where we started in the playoffs, and we have to win this tournament. If we lift a trophy this season, we can say Chelsea is back because we've won silverware," Maresca said.