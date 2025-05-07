Moisés Caicedo receives Ecuador's highest honor from the president

Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo is enjoying a sensational season: he was recently named the club's best player, and now he's been recognized in his homeland as well.

Details: As reported by AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, the player has been awarded Ecuador’s highest civilian honor—the Order of Merit—which was presented to him by the country's president. Chelsea granted Caicedo a special day off so he could attend the ceremony.

Moisés Caicedo recibió la Orden Nacional al Mérito, máxima distinción civil de Ecuador, de la mano del Presidente Daniel Noboa.



El Chelsea le concedió el día libre específicamente para que acuda al acto. No está en rebeldía por su renovación. pic.twitter.com/70JEbwoFO1 — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) May 7, 2025

Earlier, we reported that Chelsea’s men’s and women’s squads gathered for an official club party to mark the approaching end of the season.

The event also featured an awards ceremony for Chelsea’s top performers of the campaign.

Reminder: The Ecuadorian joined Chelsea in 2023, when the club paid Brighton a hefty £115 million for his transfer.