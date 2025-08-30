RU RU ES ES FR FR
£130 million for Isak. Liverpool's final offer!

Will the Swedish striker soon become a Liverpool player?
Transfer news Today, 07:56
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak George Wood/Getty Images

After Newcastle secured the signing of Nick Woltemade, Liverpool is preparing a final offer for striker Alexander Isak.

Details: Liverpool isn't giving up in their pursuit of Newcastle's Swedish forward Alexander Isak. According to a Norwegian journalist familiar with the situation, the Reds are preparing an official bid worth £130 million for the player.

With the transfer window closing this Monday, Liverpool is eager to finalize the deal as quickly as possible. The terms of Isak's personal contract have long been agreed, so only the details between the clubs remain.

