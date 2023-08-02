RU RU
11 goals: RB Leipzig score a very impressive victory

11 goals: RB Leipzig score a very impressive victory

Football news Today, 16:36
11 goals: RB Leipzig score a very impressive victory Photo: RB Leipzig Instagram / Unknown

In a friendly match, RB Leipzig achieved a big victory over the club Altlinden from the fourth German division, with a final score of 9:2 in favor of RB Leipzig.

The scoring started with Emil Forsberg netting the first goal. Loï Opena extended RB Leipzig's lead in the 15th minute. Yusuf Poulsen further increased the advantage midway through the first half. In the 33rd minute, Forsberg scored his second goal, making it 4-0. However, Altlinden responded with two goals in the 34th and 36th minutes. At the beginning of the second half, Opena added his second goal, and then went on to score in the 58th, 59th, and 68th minutes, completing a total of five goals in the match. The final goal was scored by Ilaish Moriba.

The match concluded with RB Leipzig securing a 9-2 victory over Altlinden.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, RB Leipzig finished in third place in the Bundesliga standings, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
