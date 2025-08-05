RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Zrinjski vs Breidablik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 7, 2025

Zrinjski vs Breidablik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 7, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Zrinjski Mostar vs Breidablik prediction Photo: x.com/hskzrinjski/ Author unknownn
07 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Mostar, HSK Zrinjski Stadium
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Zrinjski Mostar Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.7
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Zrinjski will take on Breidablik. The clash is set for Thursday, August 7, in Mostar, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on both the match outcome and total goals.

Match preview

Zrinjski has been one of the most consistent clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina in recent years. The Mostar side regularly appears in European competitions and has accumulated valuable international experience.

Under coach Ivanković, the team plays organized, disciplined football with an emphasis on ball control and breaking down opposing defenses. Zrinjski looks especially confident at home, where the raucous support from the stands fuels their aggressive attacking play.

As Bosnian champions, Zrinjski began their European campaign in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, easily dispatching Virtus from San Marino with two convincing wins.

However, in the next round, their European dream was shattered early. Zrinjski was thrashed 4-0 by Slovan in Bratislava and failed to revive the intrigue at home, settling for a 2-2 draw.

Breidablik are a formidable force in Icelandic football, having emerged as one of the league’s leading sides in recent years. The team from Kópavogur boasts a cohesive, hard-working squad capable of challenging more illustrious opponents.

Breidablik’s main strengths are their high-intensity play and the ability to capitalize on the pace of their attacking players. They are physically well-prepared and rarely lose individual battles. Their home advantage is also significant—facing them in Iceland is a tough task for any team.

At the start of their European campaign, Breidablik suffered a defeat to Egnatia but responded in the return leg by crushing the Albanian champions 5-0. Their Champions League journey ended in the previous round after a heavy 7-1 loss to Polish side Lech in Poznań, followed by a narrow home defeat.

Domestically, with the season in full swing, Breidablik are showing decent form and remain in the title race. They sit third in the standings, just one point behind leaders Valur.

Match facts

  • Zrinjski have failed to score in only one match this season.
  • Breidablik are winless in their last four matches.
  • The Icelanders are without an away win in four consecutive games.
  • Zrinjski average 1.6 goals per home game, while Breidablik also average 1.6 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

  • Zrinjski: Karačić, Mašić, Šunjić, Mamić, Sušić, Surdanović, Savić, Mikić, Čavar, Pranjić, Bilbija.
  • Breidablik: Einarsson, Jónsson, Hallsson, Orrason, Muminović, Gunnlaugsson, Steindórsson, Einarsson, Ómarsson, Valgeirsson, Kristínsson.

H2H

The teams faced each other at this stage back in 2023. Both sides won their home legs, but it was the Bosnian side that advanced to the next round.

Prediction

Zrinjski have the edge thanks to their quality and home advantage, but Breidablik are more than capable of putting up a fight, especially if the hosts lose focus. Either way, this promises to be an entertaining contest full of chances. My bet: the hosts won’t lose, and there will be no more than 3.5 goals in the match.

Prediction on game Zrinjski Mostar Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.7
Comments
