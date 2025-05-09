RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football League One England Wycombe Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Wycombe Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

League One England 11 may 2025, 13:30 Wycombe - Charlton
On May 11, Adams Park will host the first leg of the League One playoff semi-finals, where Wycombe Wanderers take on Charlton Athletic. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, or the winner.

Wycombe Wanderers

The team recently had a brief stint in the Championship, but overall, there hasn’t been much to boast about. Last season, they were a mid-table side in England’s third division, finishing tenth in the final standings. However, over the summer, the club was taken over by Lomtadze, a millionaire from Kazakhstan with Georgian roots.

As a result, the club underwent a significant overhaul and made no secret of its main objective—to secure promotion to the Championship. They tried to challenge Wrexham for second place (and a direct ticket to the next tier). But in the end, they ran out of steam, not least due to a managerial merry-go-round initiated by the club’s leadership. After three consecutive defeats, they slipped back to fifth place with 84 points.

Charlton Athletic

This club is far more renowned than their opponents. However, lately, they seemed stuck at League One level. Last season, they finished only 16th in the third tier of English football, earning 53 points. There was never any real danger of relegation, though.

Expectations for progress under Nathan Jones and his squad were high for the new campaign—and they delivered. While they couldn’t break into the top two, they did lose to direct rivals Wrexham in May, who eventually claimed second place. Still, since late January, Charlton suffered only three defeats and picked up plenty of wins. So it’s no surprise they finished fourth in the League One table with 85 points.

Match facts

  • Wycombe have lost three matches in a row
  • The Wanderers average 1.52 goals scored and 0.98 conceded per match
  • Charlton Athletic have won four of their last five fixtures.

H2H

This season, Charlton managed to beat their opponents both at home (2-1 in December) and away (4-0 in April).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic prediction

Bookmakers aren’t ruling out the visitors, but the hosts remain slight favorites. Still, it’s reasonable to bet on Charlton not to lose (odds – 1.67).

