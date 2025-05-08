Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2,0 Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 10, Brisbane Road will host the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final, where Leyton Orient will take on Stockport County. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals/cards/winner.

Leyton Orient

This London-based team, like many in the capital, often finds itself in the shadow of its more illustrious neighbors. Still, they once managed to break into the country’s top division—though it was a one-off and ultimately unsuccessful stint. In the last decade, they even slipped as far as the National League, the fifth tier. But they bounced back just as quickly, and last season finished in mid-table in League One, securing the eleventh spot.

It seemed Richie Wellens’ squad would finish in a similar position this time, maybe a bit higher. But in the spring, they produced an impressive surge, ending the season with a six-match winning streak. In the end, with 78 points, the club leapfrogged Reading to claim sixth place in League One.

Stockport County

Just ten years ago, the club was languishing as low as the sixth tier of English football. But then investors arrived, rescuing them from the brink of bankruptcy and amateur oblivion. By 2022, they’d already climbed back to League Two. There, the newcomers immediately finished fourth, losing out in the play-offs—but the following season, they won the division outright.

Stockport’s debut League One campaign began with three straight wins. Of course, there were setbacks along the way, but consistent success saw them rack up 87 points and finish alone in third. Notably, after losing to fellow ambitious newcomers Wrexham, they didn’t drop points again on the road except against Peterborough, winning seven other matches.

Match facts

Leyton Orient have won six matches in a row

On average, Leyton Orient score 1.57 goals and concede 1.04 goals per match

Stockport County have won seven of their last eight games

H2H

In their last three meetings within the same division, the clubs exchanged away wins, including this season.

Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts, but it’s marginal. Both sides are solid defensively—expect “under 2.0 total goals” (odds: 1.86).