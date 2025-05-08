Notts County vs Wimbledon prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Win Notts Co. Odds: 2.17 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 10, Meadow Lane will host the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals, where Notts County will take on Wimbledon. For this clash, I'm suggesting a bet on goals, cards, and the match winner.

Notts County

This team is memorable for being the oldest football club in England—and, in fact, in the entire football world. British football fans will recall how there was an attempt to build a project around that legacy, even bringing Sol Campbell to play and inviting Sven-Göran Eriksson to manage. However, the enthusiasm behind that idea didn’t last long. Instead, the club became stuck at a semi-professional level and only recently climbed back to its current position, the third tier of English football.

At last, the club has come alive again. After finishing fourteenth last season, they've now risen into the play-off zone. The only concern is that, following a couple of victories between March and April, they've managed just one win in their last six matches—against Harrogate—while suffering four defeats.

Wimbledon

The club’s history is far from straightforward. Technically, it has no connection to its near-namesake predecessor, which, among other things, once won the FA Cup... before going bankrupt. Its remnants were bought out by outside businessmen, who even relocated the project to another area. In protest, the fans created their own AFC Wimbledon, which has already outperformed MK Dons several times.

This season is no exception: they collected 74 points, while their rivals managed only 53 and finished near the bottom of the table. Stuart Maynard’s side, though, have only one win in their last five league games—but it came in the final round, securing a 1-0 away victory at Grimsby.

Match facts

Notts County have lost four of their last six matches

On average, Notts County score 1.48 goals and concede 1.07 goals per game

Wimbledon secured their first win in five matches

H2H

Wimbledon won each of the first four head-to-head encounters. But last season, the clubs traded back-to-back clean-sheet victories.

Notts County vs Wimbledon prediction

The bookmakers are leaning towards another home win. It's crucial for Notts County to build an advantage before what promises to be a tough away leg—so I'm backing them to take the victory (odds: 2.17).