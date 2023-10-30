West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The teams from London, West Ham and Arsenal, will compete with each other as part of the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup. The match will take place at London Stadium on November 1 and will start at 20:30 CET.

West Ham



West Ham has already suffered 4 defeats in the new Premier League against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool, which knocked them out of the European tournament zone.

“The Hammers” defeated Sheffield United and drew with Newcastle between the higher mentioned results.

They have got 14 points and are now in 9th place, 8 points behind 5th position after ten rounds. As for the EFL Cup, the modest opponent, Lincoln, was beaten there.

Arsenal



Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, has also picked up quite a good run in the new championship. “The Gunners” score in all matches without exception, and the start in the Champions League, where the team returned after a long absence, was also quite good. Arsenal confidently defeated the Dutch opponent, PSV Eindhoven, at the home arena and defeated Sevilla on the away field. The only failure in 3 matches was in an away battle against Lens.

It goes without saying that this season, it will be more difficult for the team to fight for the title. If the previous year only Arsenal fought with Man City for the championship, then this year there will definitely be more competitors. For instance, Liverpool and Tottenham are also showing good performances. Speaking about the previous stage of the EFL Cup, Arsenal defeated another club from London, Brentford.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• West Ham has lost 3 matches in a row.

• Arsenal has lost only 1 away match out of 7 previous ones.

• West Ham hasn’t beaten Arsenal for almost 4 years.

Prediction



It is possible that the teams may play with semi-reserve squads in the following battle, since both play in the European competition. However, Arsenal’s immediate reserve is stronger than West Ham’s. My bet is on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

