West Ham United vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, a match is set to unfold in London at the Olympic Stadium, where the local West Ham will face Bournemouth. Experts at Dailysports.net have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

West Ham

After a sensational defeat in the FA Cup against Bristol City, David Moyes' team traveled to Sheffield United only to embarrass themselves for the second consecutive time. The "Hammers" took the lead twice, but failed to secure three points in the clash with the Premier League's bottom team. The deciding goal was conceded in the 13th minute of stoppage time from a penalty. This draw marked West Ham's second consecutive draw in the league, and if we consider the cup match against Bristol City, Moyes' team has been unable to secure a victory in four consecutive matches.

Bournemouth

Not long ago, Bournemouth was lingering near the relegation zone, but towards the end of the previous year, Andoni Iraola's team enjoyed a splendid run of six victories in seven matches. This propelled them into the mid-table. Currently, the "Cherries" sit in 12th place with 25 points. The situation could have been even better, but the schedule handed Bournemouth two challenging matches. Over the New Year, they faced an away defeat to Tottenham (1:3), and in the previous round, a home disaster against Liverpool (0:4). On the other hand, Andoni Iraola's charges succeeded in the FA Cup, defeating QPR (3:2) and Swansea (5:0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first leg, the teams shared points, playing to a 1:1 draw at Vitality Stadium.
  • In the last five Premier League encounters between these teams, West Ham has won three times.
  • "The Hammers" have beaten Bournemouth in the last two home matches, with an aggregate score of 6:0.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Prediction

West Ham has performed well in the current Premier League campaign, but a downturn is evident now. Whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a prolonged slump will be revealed in the home match against Bournemouth. Fortunately, in their home turf, the "Hammers" have not suffered defeat since the end of October 2023, securing 6 wins in 9 matches. Let's go for the bet "West Ham with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.85.

