USA vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Kenley Ward
USA vs Ghana prediction
Friendly International Today, 20:30 USA - Ghana
Odds: 1.95

The national teams of the USA and Ghana will play in a friendly match on the night of October 17.

USA

Team USA recently competed in the CONCACAF Gold Cup playoffs, where they reached the semi-finals. They lost in a penalty shootout against Panama, which came as a surprise to many.

After that, the Americans played three friendly matches, in which they won victories over Uzbekistan (3:0) and Oman (4:0). But their last game against Germany (1:3) was not impressive.

Ghana

The Ghanaian team was able to qualify for the African Cup and took first place in its group with 12 points. In the last match they defeated CAR with a score of 2:1. In a friendly match they also defeated Liberia (3:1), but then lost to Mexico (0:2).

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams played four matches between themselves and the opponents upset each other twice. The last time the teams met was in 2017, and then the Americans celebrated their victory.

According to statistics, the USA are the favorites of the meeting. They have 2 wins in regulation time from five matches, while Ghana also have 2 wins from five games. In the last meeting between these rivals, the USA won with a score of 2:1.

We suggest paying attention to the totals for goals and corners. There are often a lot of corners in games involving Team USA, and don't expect any exceptions in this match. We should also expect results in this meeting. I will bet that more than 2.5 goals will be scored in the game.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95

