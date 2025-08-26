RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Ukraine vs Cameroon. Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025

Ukraine vs Cameroon. Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Ukraine vs Cameroon prediction Photo: https://www.fivb.com/ Unknown author
Ukraine Ukraine
Women's Volleyball World Championship 27 aug 2025, 08:30
Bangkok, Indoor Stadium Huamark
Cameroon Cameroon
Prediction on game W1(-2,5)
Odds: 1.85
On August 27, Ukraine and Cameroon will face off in the Women's Volleyball World Championship. Here’s my in-depth prediction for this upcoming clash.

Ukraine

The World Championship started on a tough note for the Ukrainian squad, suffering a straight-set defeat to Serbia – 21:25, 19:25, 17:25. The team came tantalizingly close to a huge upset against powerhouse Japan, racing to a 2-0 lead in sets and even holding a 17:15 advantage in the fourth set, but ultimately couldn't close it out. Japan mounted a dramatic comeback, clinching victory in five sets – 20:25, 23:25, 25:20, 26:24, 15:11.

Following that heartbreaking loss, Ukraine lost their chance to advance from the group, yet they showcased impressive volleyball against elite opponents. They just lacked the experience to finish strong in the crucial moments. After such a spirited performance, they’ll be eager to finish the tournament on a high note with a win against their African rivals.

Cameroon

The draw made it clear that Cameroon would be up against it in this group, and their objectives are more modest – even snatching a single set would be an achievement. In their opening match of the tournament, Cameroon fell in straight sets – 21:25, 17:25, 19:25. The odds were even slimmer in their second game against Serbia – 16:25, 17:25, 12:25.

Two years ago, Cameroon reached the semifinals on their home continent before taking bronze. On paper, their upcoming opponent may seem less daunting than the previous ones, but even here, taking a set or competing for the win will be a tall order.

Prediction

The stats show that these teams have never met before, and Ukraine are the clear favorites heading into this encounter. Both sides are wrapping up their tournament runs, regardless of the outcome. Ukraine truly look the superior team, but the African squad is certainly capable of putting up a fight. I’m backing the favorite to win with a -2.5 set handicap.

