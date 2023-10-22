RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Udinese vs Lecce prediction
Udinese Udinese
Serie A Italy 23 oct 2023, 12:30 Udinese - Lecce
-
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Lecce Lecce
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lecce wont lose
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Italian Championship on October 23, 2023, a match will take place between the teams Udinese and Lecce.

Udinese

The home team has not yet been able to win this championship and are in a rather unpleasant situation. In eight matches played, the Zebras scored only 5 points and are in 17th place in the table. They are among the three teams that have not yet won a single victory in this championship.

It is interesting that from year to year Udinese was in the middle of the standings, but this season their play is not similar to last year. The team weakly concedes even in matches with average opponents and rarely scores points. All this is a reason for concern among zebra fans.

Lecce

This team, on the contrary, makes its fans happy. Many people called Lecce a relegation contender before the start of the season, but they surprised everyone and started the new campaign quite successfully.

Interestingly, after the first five rounds they were in third position in the standings.

After that there were games against Juventus and Napoli, which slowed down their pace a little.

The guests are approaching the game with Udinese in ninth place in the standings and only one point separates them from the European Cup zone.

Prediction for the game Udinese - Lecce

Udinese have failed to win their last 12 matches. At the same time, in five of the last six matches involving Lecce, the total total did not exceed 2.5 goals.

Bookmakers see that Lecce supposedly went into decline, but the team played against strong opponents. I believe that the guests will not lose in this match. I bet on 2X with odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game Lecce wont lose
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
CSM Politehnica Iasi vs U Craiova 1948 prediction Liga 1 Romania Today, 08:30 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 CSM Politehnica Iasi Odds: 2.16 U Craiova 1948 Recommended MelBet
Girona vs Almeria prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Girona Odds: 1.61 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 11:30 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.84 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Lyon vs Clermont Foot prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Lyon Odds: 1.82 Clermont Foot Recommended MelBet
AC Milan vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.9 Juventus Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Salah moves up to 12th place in the list of top scorers in the Premier League Hockey news Today, 02:03 HIGHLIGHTS. Boston & Vegas continue their winning streaks. Results of NHL games on October 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Manchester United secured an away victory against Sheffield Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Hockey news Yesterday, 16:34 Colorado — Carolina, Chicago — Vegas. NHL game day preview MMA News Yesterday, 16:22 Volkanovski knocked out in first round in UFC lightweight title fight MMA News Yesterday, 15:56 UFC 294. Legendary Kamaru Usman lost his third fight in a row Football news Yesterday, 15:49 Portanova could receive a five-year suspension MMA News Yesterday, 15:19 VIDEO. Big scandal in the UFC 294. Doctor stopped the fight Ankalaev - Walker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023