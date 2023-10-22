Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Prediction on game Lecce wont lose Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Italian Championship on October 23, 2023, a match will take place between the teams Udinese and Lecce.

Udinese

The home team has not yet been able to win this championship and are in a rather unpleasant situation. In eight matches played, the Zebras scored only 5 points and are in 17th place in the table. They are among the three teams that have not yet won a single victory in this championship.

It is interesting that from year to year Udinese was in the middle of the standings, but this season their play is not similar to last year. The team weakly concedes even in matches with average opponents and rarely scores points. All this is a reason for concern among zebra fans.

Lecce

This team, on the contrary, makes its fans happy. Many people called Lecce a relegation contender before the start of the season, but they surprised everyone and started the new campaign quite successfully.

Interestingly, after the first five rounds they were in third position in the standings.

After that there were games against Juventus and Napoli, which slowed down their pace a little.

The guests are approaching the game with Udinese in ninth place in the standings and only one point separates them from the European Cup zone.

Prediction for the game Udinese - Lecce

Udinese have failed to win their last 12 matches. At the same time, in five of the last six matches involving Lecce, the total total did not exceed 2.5 goals.

Bookmakers see that Lecce supposedly went into decline, but the team played against strong opponents. I believe that the guests will not lose in this match. I bet on 2X with odds of 1.70.