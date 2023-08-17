RU RU NG NG
Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023

Serie A Italy 20 aug 2023, 14:45 Udinese - Juventus
Italy, Udine, Dacia Arena - Stadio Friuli
On August 20, Dacia Arena (Friuli) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Udinese will compete with Juventus. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Udinese


The team has long been perceived not more than the middle peasant of Italian football. The current mentor, Andrea Sottil, started in a pretty optimistic way a year ago – there was a series of victories. Still, the impulse was not enough for a long time, and, even taking into account the higher mentioned successes, “the Zebras” finished more or less traditionally – below the so-called “equator” of the standings, but at a comfortable distance from the relegation zone (in the 12th place). Perhaps, they will try to add in the game now. At least, “the Black and Whites” tried to be active during the summer transfer window. They did not spare 10 million for Brenner, who played in Cincinnati, taking at the same time Domingos Quina and Kabasele from “fraternal” Watford and somehow persuading Oier Zarraga, who had been in the line-up in Bilbao, to move from Athletic. There are other newcomers, but only the following season will show their potential. For instance, the final 4-1 score in the Coppa Italia battle against Catanzaro was issued by Lucca, who had spent the previous season in Ajax.

Juventus


The club showed some kind of progress in the previous season, if you take into account the disastrous results in the Champions League (5 defeats, and only due to the victory in the match with Maccabi it took the 3rd place in the group). Still, the second half of the football year passed under the sign of punishments for financial violations, which were made by the management. It seemed to have “run” away from the primary punishment, but “the Old Signora” was deprived of 10 points and then the club was also kicked out of the European tournaments. It is noteworthy that it tried to keep the squad, releasing only Di Maria and those who had been already on loan. Still, the gain is minimal: the club bought out the contracts of Milik, Locatelli and Kean, buying only Timothy Weah and bringing the young talents from the academy, Yildiz and Daffara.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Juventus dominates in the pair of these opponents. The same story is connected to the previous season – the team managed to win twice, albeit minimally, with a 1-0 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that the field factor will help the hosts. We are waiting for a new victory for “the Old Lady” (odd: 1.97).

