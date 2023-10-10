UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

UC Dublin will struggle with Bohemians as part of the 33rd round of the Irish Premier Division. The match will take place at UCD Bowl in Dublin on Thursday, October 12, and will start at 20:45 CET.

UC Dublin



The club was promoted to the Premier Division through the play-offs in the last but one year. And it had to participate in the play-offs again at the end of the previous season – “the Students” took the last but one place in the elite division of the country. Still, practically nothing is working out at all now.

This time, the team, having got only a couple of wins and measly 11 points in 2023, looks like a doomed outsider. However, it is already clear that the representative of Dublin will now go to the so familiar level of the second division of the republic. And, accordingly, it can play without regard to the result – there can be any experiment both in the line-up and the tactics.

Bohemians



Being the oldest football club of Ireland and the fourth most titled one of the country, it has not finished at the top of the division for a long time. Speaking about the previous season, which is held according to the spring-autumn system, the team took the final 6th place, it had been the 5th one before that and the title of vice-champion of Ireland was won in 2020. The last time “the Gypsies” lifted the championship title over their heads was back in 2009. And it seems that the next triumph will not be soon.

Bohemians currently occupies the 5th place in the Premier Division. The league leader, Shamrock Rovers, is relatively close – 10 points behind. However, the team is quite capable of competing for the 3rd place, which gives the right to play in the Conference League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• UC Dublin has failed to score in 6 matches in a row.

• Bohemians has lost only 1 out of 14 previous confrontations.

• As for the head-to-head matches, the guests have a huge advantage. “The Students” haven’t beaten Bohemians for over four years.

Prediction



The victory of Bohemians is undoubted and, in my opinion, a bet on “the hosts will not score” is pretty interesting.

