Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Tottenham - Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Tottenham - Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Tottenham Tottenham
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
One of the matches of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where English side Tottenham will host Danish outfit Copenhagen. Here’s a tip on the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

The English club remains unbeaten in the group stage but has only managed one win from three outings. The Spurs started confidently at home, defeating Villarreal, but then were held to draws in two away fixtures. Despite injury problems, the team displays disciplined defending, having kept clean sheets in three of their last four Champions League matches.

Tottenham are traditionally strong at home: the Londoners are unbeaten in their last five Champions League home games. With a reliable backline and strong support from the stands, they’ll be looking to take a decisive step toward the knockout stage in this fixture.

The Danish side opened with a hard-fought draw against Bayer, but then suffered two painful defeats. Lack of consistency and injuries to key players are clearly hampering Copenhagen’s points tally. Defensive issues are especially worrying, with six goals conceded in the last two group matches.

Copenhagen’s away form in the Champions League leaves much to be desired — just one win in their last eight away games. Taking on Tottenham will be a real test, as Danish clubs rarely find success against English opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Danso, Spence, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Johnson, Kolo Muani
  • Copenhagen: Kotarski, Suzuki, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez, Larsson, Klaesson, Lerager, Clem, Sarapata, Moukoko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 21 European home games.
  • In 6 of Copenhagen’s last 7 Champions League away matches, there have been no more than two goals scored.
  • The Danes have failed to win in 17 of their last 19 games against English clubs.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, the hosts’ motivation, and overall European track record, Tottenham look like clear favorites. The Londoners are dominant at home and rarely let opponents escape without defeat. Copenhagen, meanwhile, are still searching for stability, especially at the back — hardly a recipe for success in London. The smart bet: ‘Tottenham to win with a -1.0 handicap’ at odds of 1.60.

