Swansea City vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward
Championship England 20 jan 2024, 07:30 Swansea - Southampton
England, Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
Odds: 1.71

In the match of the 28th round of the English Championship, Southampton will travel to Wales for a head-to-head confrontation with local Swansea City. Both teams are fighting for promotion and their meeting promises to be interesting. The game will take place on January 20, 2024.

Swansea City

The team currently ranks 15th in the standings, but is only seven points behind a place in the top 6, which would qualify for the playoffs.

In the last five games of the championship, the Swans lost only once, but also achieved only two victories. Their performance doesn't look terrible, but they need to find consistency if they want to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton

The Saints are in third place in the table and are already three points behind second team Ipswich Town. The team have really made their intentions clear to return to the elite of English football this season.

In the last five matches, Southampton have won four times and drawn once, which indicates the excellent form of the team.

History of the confrontation

This will be the 75th meeting between the rivals. Southampton won 37 times, Swansea - 21. In the first round match, Southampton achieved a crushing victory with a score of 5:0 thanks to goals from Joe Aribo, Samuel Edozie, Ryan Fraser and Adams.

Since 2015, the Saints have won six victories in eight head-to-head matches.

Prediction for the match Southampton - Swansea City

A spectacular match is expected with plenty of attacks and, most likely, goals from both teams. I will bet that the guests will still take three points from Wales.

Odds: 1.71

