St Pauli vs Fortuna prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

One of the quarter-final matches of the German Cup will be played at the "Millerntor" arena, where the local St. Pauli will host Fortuna from Düsseldorf. Experts from DailySports have prepared a prediction for this match.

St. Pauli

Under the guidance of Fabian Hürzeler, St. Pauli is having a splendid season in the second Bundesliga. Currently, St. Pauli occupies the top spot in the league standings, boasting a 4-point lead over the closest competitor, Greuther Fürth. The "Pirates" have yet to face defeat in 19 matches, securing 10 victories. In their most recent league fixture, St. Pauli contested Fortuna away and emerged victorious with a 2:1 scoreline. Marcel Hartel made a notable contribution, scoring a brace for St. Pauli. In the German Cup, the wards of Fabian Hürzeler triumphed over Delmenhorst (5:0), Schalke (2:1), and FC 08 Homburg (4:1).

Fortuna

The team from Düsseldorf holds the fifth position in the second Bundesliga standings, trailing Fortuna by eight points. In 19 rounds, "F95" achieved one victory less than the "Pirates" but suffered defeats in six matches. In the past weekend, under the guidance of Daniel Thioune, Fortuna tried to challenge the league leader but struggled in the first half and couldn't recover in the second half. Regarding the German Cup, on the way to the quarterfinals, Fortuna defeated Illertissen (3:1), Unterhaching (6:3), and Magdeburg (2:1).

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

St. Pauli's 2:1 victory over Fortuna interrupted St. Pauli's winless streak in their recent encounters, which had lasted for three matches.

Until the past weekend, St. Pauli had failed to score against Fortuna in three consecutive games.

In the last six matches on St. Pauli's turf, Fortuna won three times with only one defeat.

Only in one of the last five matches between these teams did the total goals surpass 2.5.

St. Pauli vs Fortuna Prediction

Bookmakers have faith in Fabian Hürzeler's team, estimating the likelihood of St. Pauli advancing to the semifinals with a modest coefficient of 1.45. The recent results in the second Bundesliga indicate that St. Pauli is in much better form and should aim for success in regular time. We suggest taking "St. Pauli to Win" in this encounter with a coefficient of 1.80.