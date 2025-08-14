RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg prediction Photo: https://sf-lotte.de/Author unknownn
Sportfreunde Lotte
Sportfreunde Lotte Sportfreunde Lotte Schedule Sportfreunde Lotte Transfers
DFB-Pokal Germany DFB-Pokal Germany Table DFB-Pokal Germany Fixtures DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions
16 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Germany, Lotte, Stadion am Lotter Kreuz
Freiburg
Freiburg Freiburg Schedule Freiburg News Freiburg Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 16, 2025, the 1/32 finals of the German Cup will see Sportfreunde Lotte take on Freiburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at the best bets for this high-scoring encounter.

Lotte

Lotte represent the Regionalliga West. Last season, they finished third, missing out on promotion by a hefty 17 points behind leaders Duisburg. Lotte’s matches are famously entertaining for fans, with goals a regular feature: in seven of their last eight games, both teams found the net and the total exceeded 2.5 goals.

Lotte have had a middling start to the new campaign: they remain unbeaten in their first two matches — opening with a 2-2 draw, then securing a 2-1 away win over Rödinghausen. However, in their latest outing, they suffered a 3-5 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side.

Last season in the German Cup, Lotte crashed out at this very stage, losing 0-5 to Karlsruhe. They have never faced Freiburg in their history, making this their first-ever head-to-head meeting.

Freiburg

Freiburg enjoyed a strong Bundesliga campaign last season. After finishing 10th in the previous campaign and missing out on European football by just four points, they took a big step forward last term, coming within touching distance of the Champions League. Freiburg finished fifth, just two points behind Borussia Dortmund, earning a place in the Europa League.

Pre-season preparations have also gone well. The club played several friendlies against lower-division teams from Germany and Austria, and drew 2-2 with Osasuna. Overall, Freiburg picked up two wins and two draws, with every game producing at least three goals.

The team is hitting good form: in their last ten matches, Freiburg have lost just once, with six wins and three draws. In nine of those ten games, over 2.5 goals were scored, and both teams found the net in eight. Last season, Freiburg reached the German Cup round of 16, where they were knocked out by Arminia with a 1-3 defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Lotte: Meyer, Riemer, Uzelac, Milic, Horn, Klefisch, Krasniqi, Kell, Berisha, Stublla, Demaj.
  • Freiburg: Atubolu, Kübler, Lienhart, Jung, Günter, Eggestein, Philipp, Irié, Suzuki, Grifo, Adamu.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Lotte have failed to win five of their last six matches.
  • Both teams have scored in seven of Lotte's last eight games.
  • Freiburg are unbeaten in nine of their last ten matches.
  • Freiburg have won four of their last five away matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these two sides.

Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg match prediction

This upcoming clash promises fireworks and plenty of goals. Hoffenheim come into the game in outstanding form: they enjoyed a successful Bundesliga campaign, had a confident pre-season, and are set for European football. Hoffenheim’s quality is clearly above that of Regionalliga representatives Lotte. Both teams favor attacking football and are no strangers to high-scoring matches — they not only score but also concede. Considering the difference in class and Hoffenheim’s current momentum, an open, goal-filled contest is on the cards. Early season trends and recent stats also point to a high-scoring affair. My bet for this game — over 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Braga vs CFR Cluj prediction Europa League Today, 14:30 Braga vs Cluj prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 14, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.63 CFR Cluj Recommended Mostbet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:30 El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: can Al-Masry claim victory in round two? Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.9 Al Masry SC Bet now Melbet
Hibernian vs Partizan Belgrade prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Hibernian vs Partizan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Hibernian Odds: 1.71 Partizan Belgrade Bet now 1xBet
Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction and betting tips - August 15, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.82 Félix Auger-Aliassime Recommended 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 15 aug 2025, 10:00 Guinea vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.69 Algeria Bet now 1xBet
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Sonnenhof Grossaspach Odds: 1.95 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
FC Guetersloh vs Union Berlin prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Gütersloh vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 FC Guetersloh Odds: 1.6 Union Berlin Recommended Mostbet
Saarbruecken vs Magdeburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Saarbrücken vs Magdeburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 August 2025 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.07 Magdeburg Bet now 1xBet
Empoli vs Reggiana prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Empoli vs Reggiana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.83 Reggiana Bet now Melbet
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia? Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 Catanzaro Recommended 1xBet
Niger vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship 15 aug 2025, 13:00 Niger vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Niger Odds: 1.64 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 15 aug 2025, 13:00 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 15, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.75 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores