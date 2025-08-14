Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 16, 2025, the 1/32 finals of the German Cup will see Sportfreunde Lotte take on Freiburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at the best bets for this high-scoring encounter.

Lotte

Lotte represent the Regionalliga West. Last season, they finished third, missing out on promotion by a hefty 17 points behind leaders Duisburg. Lotte’s matches are famously entertaining for fans, with goals a regular feature: in seven of their last eight games, both teams found the net and the total exceeded 2.5 goals.

Lotte have had a middling start to the new campaign: they remain unbeaten in their first two matches — opening with a 2-2 draw, then securing a 2-1 away win over Rödinghausen. However, in their latest outing, they suffered a 3-5 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side.

Last season in the German Cup, Lotte crashed out at this very stage, losing 0-5 to Karlsruhe. They have never faced Freiburg in their history, making this their first-ever head-to-head meeting.

Freiburg

Freiburg enjoyed a strong Bundesliga campaign last season. After finishing 10th in the previous campaign and missing out on European football by just four points, they took a big step forward last term, coming within touching distance of the Champions League. Freiburg finished fifth, just two points behind Borussia Dortmund, earning a place in the Europa League.

Pre-season preparations have also gone well. The club played several friendlies against lower-division teams from Germany and Austria, and drew 2-2 with Osasuna. Overall, Freiburg picked up two wins and two draws, with every game producing at least three goals.

The team is hitting good form: in their last ten matches, Freiburg have lost just once, with six wins and three draws. In nine of those ten games, over 2.5 goals were scored, and both teams found the net in eight. Last season, Freiburg reached the German Cup round of 16, where they were knocked out by Arminia with a 1-3 defeat.

Probable lineups

Lotte: Meyer, Riemer, Uzelac, Milic, Horn, Klefisch, Krasniqi, Kell, Berisha, Stublla, Demaj.

Key facts and head-to-head

Lotte have failed to win five of their last six matches.

Both teams have scored in seven of Lotte's last eight games.

Freiburg are unbeaten in nine of their last ten matches.

Freiburg have won four of their last five away matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two sides.

Sportfreunde Lotte vs Freiburg match prediction

This upcoming clash promises fireworks and plenty of goals. Hoffenheim come into the game in outstanding form: they enjoyed a successful Bundesliga campaign, had a confident pre-season, and are set for European football. Hoffenheim’s quality is clearly above that of Regionalliga representatives Lotte. Both teams favor attacking football and are no strangers to high-scoring matches — they not only score but also concede. Considering the difference in class and Hoffenheim’s current momentum, an open, goal-filled contest is on the cards. Early season trends and recent stats also point to a high-scoring affair. My bet for this game — over 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.59.